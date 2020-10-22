Left Menu
Kremlin sees no alternative to peaceful solution in Karabakh conflict -spokesman

The Kremlin on Thursday said a peaceful solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, as bloodshed in the mountain enclave continued between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on the eve of talks in Washington.

Armenia's prime minister said on Wednesday he could see no diplomatic resolution to the long-running conflict at this stage. Azerbaijan's president said on Tuesday his country would reclaim control of Nagorno-Karabakh by force.

