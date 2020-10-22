Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income Tax dept conducts search at BJP leader's house in Surat

The Income Tax department's action came a day after Sarma alleged that some I-T officials, jewellers and chartered accountants were involved in money laundering during demonetisation in 2016. The search operation started early morning at Sarma's apartment in Piplod area and is still on, an I-T official told reporters without disclosing any details.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:24 IST
Income Tax dept conducts search at BJP leader's house in Surat

The Income Tax department on Thursday carried out search at the residence of Surat BJP unit vice president P V S Sarma, who joined politics a few years back after taking VRS as an I-T officer. The Income Tax department's action came a day after Sarma alleged that some I-T officials, jewellers and chartered accountants were involved in money laundering during demonetisation in 2016.

The search operation started early morning at Sarma's apartment in Piplod area and is still on, an I-T official told reporters without disclosing any details. Upset over the action, Sarma sat on the road near his apartment as a mark of protest.

"I have nothing to hide. Officials are searching my house. They are scared and trying to intimidate me so that I don't disclose names of erring I-T officers and others who were involved in the scam. I have proof and I will disclose it soon," Sarma told reporters. When contacted, Gujarat BJP spokesperson and media coordinator Prashant Vala told PTI that the party will comment on Sarma's issue at an appropriate time.

Surat BJP president Nitin Bhajiawala also refused to comment on the matter. "I do not want to comment at this point," he told PTI.

On Wednesday, Sarma in a tweet claimed the I-T department's investigation wing did not take into account the cash deposit of Rs 110 crore by a prominent jeweller after demonetisation and taxed the firm for an income of just Rs 84 lakh. He tagged his Twitter post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Hon'ble PM shri @narendramodi ji, This is how idea of Demonetisation defeated by the corrupt. Cash deposit is Rs 110 cr, income Rs 0.84 cr & tax Rs 0.80 cr. IT(Inv)wing closed eyes & Settlement Commission accepted illogical arguments & caused huge revenue loss.@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia," Sarma tweeted. Alleging that some I-T officers, jewellers and CAs were involved in money laundering during demonetisation, Sarma said he will disclose the names of culprits in coming days.

PTI COR PJT PD GK GK.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden won't rule out studying court packing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wont rule out studying the addition of members to the US Supreme Court as part of a commission he plans to name to look at court reforms if hes electedDuring an interview with CBSs 60 Minutes record...

Punjab Congress MLA, two others injured in accident in Ludhiana

Moga MLA Harjot Kamal and two others were injured when their vehicle collided with another car near Doraha in Ludhiana district, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they sa...

Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala demands judicial probe on COVID-19 deaths due to negligence

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded a comprehensive judicial probe into deaths in COVID-19 hospitals across the state due to alleged medical negligence and ill-treatment. Addressing a press conference here, Chen...

FIIs hike stake in Reliance Industries to record 27.2 pc

Foreign investor holding in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has risen to a record high of 27.2 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Reliance Industries RIL on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020