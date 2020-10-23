Left Menu
Bihar polls: PM Modi slams Opposition for promising reversal of Article 370 revocation

ANI | Sasaram (Bihar) | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:04 IST
PM Narendra Modi speaking at the election rally. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The whole country was waiting for the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir since years and it was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which carried it out, but today the Opposition is saying they will reverse this decision, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister said that even after making announcements of reversing the decision on Article 370 the Opposition was audacious enough to ask for votes from Bihar residents, who send their sons to protect the country's borders.

"The whole country was waiting for years for removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the NDA government took this decision. But today they are talking about reversing the decision, they say when they come to power Article 370 will again be enforced. Look at their audacity, even after saying all this they have the guts to ask for votes from Bihar residents," PM Modi said at the rally in Sasaram. "Is this not the insult of Bihar which sends its sons and daughters to the borders for the protection of the country? I want to clarify one thing to them from Bihar, the land of farmers and soldiers, they can take the help of whosoever they want but the country will not go back on its decisions, Bharat will not go back on its decisions," he added.

He also said that the opposition to the farm laws in the country by the Congress and other parties was nothing more than an excuse to save the brokers and middlemen. "Mandis and MSP are just excuses, the real motive is to save brokers and middlemen. Before Lok Sabha elections when money started getting deposited directly into farmers' bank accounts then they spread confusion. When Rafale aircraft were purchased, then also they were speaking the language of brokers and middlemen," he said.

The Prime Minister also cited the apathy of the Opposition parties, during their rule in Bihar, for the adversities faced by people in the Bhojpur belt and further said that the 'lalten' (lantern, also RJD's election symbol) era was gone. "All NDA parties today are working together for making an Atmanirbhar, confident Bihar. Bihar still has miles to go on the path of development and has to fly towards touching new heights. The era of 'lalten' is gone. In the last six years consumption of electricity has increased 3 fold in Bihar," PM Modi said.

"Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them," he added. PM Modi added that the results of almost all pre-poll surveys are suggesting that NDA will return to power in the state and thanked the residents for the same.

He also hailed the COVID-19 management undertaken in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address two more rallies in Gaya, and Bhagalpur in the poll-bound state today.

He is slated to hold a total of 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

