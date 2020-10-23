Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:42 IST
Naidu pays tributes to former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to veteran leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary, saying he worked untiringly for the welfare of the people

Born in 1923 in Sikar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat served as the vice president and chief minister of the state

"Remembering former Vice President Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji on his birth anniversary today. He was an able administrator ... He was one of the popular chief ministers in the country. He worked untiringly for the welfare of people," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

