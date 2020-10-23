Dilip Ghosh dissolves BJYM district units, rift out in open

Left Menu
The rift in the BJP's West Bengal unit was out in the open on Friday after the party's state president Dilip Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the Yuva Morcha, which is led by Saumitra Khan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:45 IST
The rift in the BJP's West Bengal unit was out in the open on Friday after the party's state president Dilip Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the Yuva Morcha, which is led by Saumitra Khan. Ghosh announced that for "some reasons" all the district committees and post of district presidents of the BJP Yuva Morcha are dissolved.

"Till further announcements, their responsibilities will be taken care of by the respective district presidents of the BJP," he said in a statement. The development came just two days after Khan announced new district presidents of the Yuva Morcha.

Khan, an MP, told reporters that he is not aware of the development. According to sources, Khan, who joined the BJP from TMC, is considered to be close to the party's national vice- president Mukul Roy.

"Dilip Ghosh was not happy that he was not consulted before appointing Yuva Morcha district presidents. So he decided to use his powers as the state unit chief to dissolve the BJYM district units," a senior state BJP leader said. A few months ago, Ghosh expressed reservations over the new state committee of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

