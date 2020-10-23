Left Menu
Development News Edition

Row erupts in TN over MP's alleged remarks on women Eds: adding details of police booking MP

But the VCK leader denied denigrating women and insisted he was working for their emancipation. A video clip in social media purportedly showed him making some remarks but the leader alleged "communal" forces were creating a wrong impression that he belittled women.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:19 IST
Row erupts in TN over MP's alleged remarks on women Eds: adding details of police booking MP

A row erupted here on Friday over the alleged derogatory remarks of Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol.Thirumavalvan about women, with the BJP lashing out at him and demanding an apology. The City police booked Thirumavalavan on a complaint by a BJP functionary.

The allegation against the Chidambaram (SC) Member of Parliament was that he spoke ill of women while citing Manusmriti, a perceived anti-feminist ancient code of conduct. But the VCK leader denied denigrating women and insisted he was working for their emancipation.

A video clip in social media purportedly showed him making some remarks but the leader alleged "communal" forces were creating a wrong impression that he belittled women. Users on micro-blogging site Twitter debated the issue, with some supporting him and others criticising the MP.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar hit out at Thirumavalavan and asked him to be careful of what he speaks since he was a political leader. Addressing reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, Sundar said women cannot be objectified and accused the MP of "using religion" against them.

"He is a political party leader and should be aware of what he is saying..women cannot be objectified... you should apologise," she said and pointed out there were women in his family too. Without naming anyone, she said many women family members of political leaders claiming to be followers of rational leader, the late EVR Periyar, "go from temple to temple and click picture." Responding to the charges, Thirumalavan said he had made no disparaging remarks against women while participating in an online conference recently.

"I said that Manusmriti demeans women. But those with an eye on political mileage, a casteist-communal group is spreading falsehood against me and creating an impression as if I spoke against women," he said in a video uploaded on his Twitter page. "This is completely wrong. We are struggling for women's emancipation and those unable to tolerate this are doing such things to create a flutter in the DMK alliance during (ahead of) elections," he said.

VCK, which has two MPs including Thirumavalavan, is part of the multi-party opposition Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu led by the DMK. Further, he announced state-wide protests by his party against Manusmriti in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Incidentally, the leader had courted controversy earlier too when his comments on women statues in temples did not go down well with pro-Hindu organisations and certain sections of the population. Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime wing of the city police filed a case against the Chidambaram MP, based on the complaint from a BJP legal cell functionary, police sources said, without divluging details.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, the health ministry reported on its website.Over the past 24 hours, France registered 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075. It also registered 298 ...

IranAir relaunches European flights after coronavirus halt

Flag-carrier IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, an airline spokesman told the state news agency IRNA on Friday. Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germ...

TRS failed to reduce losses due to floods in Telangana: Congress

Lashing out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday said it failed miserably in minimising losses due to flood in the state. He also attacked BJP stating that the party is exhibiting...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings Quinton de Kock not out 46 Ishan Kishan not out 68 Extras LB-2 2 Total For no loss in 12.2 overs 116 Bowling Deepak Chahar 4-0-34-0, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-17-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-22-0, Shardul Thakur 2.2-0-26-0, Ravindra J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020