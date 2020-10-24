Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong's Jitu Patwari seeks apology from CM Chouhan over Girraj Dandotiya "dead body" comments against Kamal Nath

Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday sought apologies from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over BJP leader and Minister of State for Agriculture Girraj Dandotiya for his "dead body" comments targeting former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his 'item' remarks against Minister Imarti Devi.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:39 IST
Cong's Jitu Patwari seeks apology from CM Chouhan over Girraj Dandotiya "dead body" comments against Kamal Nath
Congress leader Jitu Patwari speaking to ANI in Indore on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday sought apologies from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over BJP leader and Minister of State for Agriculture Girraj Dandotiya for his "dead body" comments targeting former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his 'item' remarks against Minister Imarti Devi. "BJP has brought a new precedent here. They have killed democracy here. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should apologise for Dandotiya's comment. If BJP does not endorse his comments, he should be expelled from the party. Otherwise, we will understand that BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to bring hatred, killings, division among people in the state," Patwari told ANI.

Recently, while commenting on Nath's 'item' remark against Imarti Devi, Dandiya, a candidate from Morena District's Dimani Assembly constituency while addressing a public rally in Kmatari in Dimani said, "What Kamal Nath has said in Dabra, if someone had said this against the mothers and sisters of Chambal, he would have been killed and his dead body would have been sent to his home. It was good, Kamal Nath was in Dabra. Moreover, Minister Imarti is a woman of SC caste but mothers and sisters could be of any caste, they belong to us," Dandotiya said. Commenting upon "lucche lafangey" (louts and loafers) words used by Imarti Devi for Kamal Nath, Patwari said, "This shows her character's face. They are unnecessarily making noise on the issue. Kamal Nath has given clarification on his remarks. People of the state understands it."

Addressing a rally in Gwalior, Devi said:"Jaise kabadi hote hai pee ke baithe rehte jaise koi mahila nikalti hai toh kehte hai kya item jaa raha... Toh aise luchhe lafangey Kamal Nath ban gaye. (The way ragpickers who are in druken state pass derogatory comments on woman passing by and call them as item, Kamal Nath has also become one such loafer)." When asked what is Congress party's views on the announcement made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in the state free of cost to poor people who cannot afford it, Patwari said, "This is hypocrisy. When people were suffering and patients had to be treated, they had to sell their homes to get treatment. The vaccine has not come yet. They are making statements. This shows that Shivraj Singh Chouhan can do anything for power." (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Courts guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only t...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polands President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was posi...

Tennis-French Open winner Swiatek to quarantine after contact with COVID-19

French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus....

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances to traditional dhakis on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami

Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state on Saturday with strict COVID-19 protocols. Accompanied by her husband, Nusrat we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020