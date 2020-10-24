BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader was admitted to a government-run hospital in the city and his condition was stable, a party source said.

Fadnavis himself took to Twitter earlier in the day to announce the diagnosis. "I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet. After returning to Mumbai on Friday evening, Fadnavis got himself tested as some of the BJP leaders who had travelled with him during the Bihar poll campaign tested positive for coronavirus, a party source said.

"Fadnavis has been admitted to the isolation ward of St George Hospital. His condition is stable," he added. Between October 19 to 21, Fadnavis had toured the flood-affected areas of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.