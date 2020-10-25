Truth ultimately triumphs: Rahul greets people on Dussehra

Truth ultimately triumphs: Rahul greets people on DussehraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday, saying truth ultimately triumphs
"Truth ultimately triumphs. Good wishes to all on Vijaya Dashami," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "HappyDussehra"
The country is celebrating Dussehra amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijaya Dashami
- Dussehra
- Rahul Gandhi