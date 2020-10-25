Left Menu
Improve economy instead of toppling govts: Thackeray to BJP

Addressing the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, Thackeray dared the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and also asked it to first protect its government at the Centre. "Instead of the 'no alternative' factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you," Thackeray said, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:17 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said there would be anarchy in the country if the BJP remained interested only in toppling governments rather than improving the nation's economy. Addressing the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, Thackeray dared the BJP to topple his 11-month-old government and also asked it to first protect its government at the Centre.

"Instead of the 'no alternative' factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you," Thackeray said, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Rather than working on improving economy, steps are taken to topple governments. We are heading towards anarchy," he said, adding Shiv Sena was not greedy for power.

"Though the country is facing a pandemic, how can one indulge in politics? Shiv Senas Hindutva is being questioned. Maharashtra government and Mumbai police are being maligned," he said.

Citing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats speech in Nagpur earlier in the day, Thackeray said, "the RSS chief said Hindutva has been narrowed down to only observing puja rituals." "Those who wear black cap like him should understand this if they have brains," Thackeray said, in a veiled attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on his remarks over Hindutva while asking for reopening places of religious worship. "I have no happiness in shutting down places. Lifting of restrictions is being done cautiously and gradually," he said.

He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in alliance with the BJP, had once called for a "Sangh-mukt Bharat" and had also sought a 'secular face' in 2014 as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. "Has Nitish donned Hindutva robes or has BJP become secular now," Thackeray said.

He also hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said.

He said Maharashtra-haters had left no stone unturned to defame the state. The Sena's annual Dussehra rally was held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park, also in Dadar area.

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Thackeray said the time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system.

