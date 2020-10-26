Left Menu
Storm in favour of Grand Alliance now in Bihar similar to that for Modi in 2014: Rajeev Shukla

I am rather sensing a storm blowing in favour of the Grand Alliance," he said. Sensing this, the BJP has removed pictures of the chief minister and JD(U) boss Nitish Kumar from all hoardings and posters, the senior Congress leader claimed.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:38 IST
Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday claimed that there is a storm in favour of the RJD-headed Grand Alliance in Bihar now, which is akin to the pro-Narendra Modi wave during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The "unexpected and unprecedented" poll outcome of Bihar is going to have an impact in the entire country as the mandate will change people's mind everywhere, Shukla said.

"As per the information I received, there is not a wave, but a storm for the Grand Alliance. There is a storm blowing in favour of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and the Congress- led alliance, which is similar to Narendra Modi's wave during 2014 Lok Sabha elections," Shukla told reporters here. Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance which has the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI(M) and the CPI as constituents.

Shukla claimed that the current Nitish Kumar-led NDA dispensation would be ousted after the elections and people have started protesting against the ruling alliance leaders in public meetings. "When people start protesting in front of leaders, it could easily be understood that it is not a wave sweeping against them. I am rather sensing a storm blowing in favour of the Grand Alliance," he said.

Sensing this, the BJP has removed pictures of the chief minister and JD(U) boss Nitish Kumar from all hoardings and posters, the senior Congress leader claimed. "There is only one picture on the BJP's posters and that is of PM Narendra Modi. They (BJP) have started considering Nitish Kumar as a liability and hence dropped him from its posters," he said adding that this is the beginning of accepting one's defeat.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is in the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre but it is opposing the JD(U) in Bihar and party chief Chirag Paswan is hellbent on sending the chief minister and JD(U) boss Nitish Kumar to jail, Shukla said. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has alleged corruption in Nitish Kumar's flagship 'Saat Nishchay' (seven resolves) programme and said, if voted to power, he will get it probed and send to jail all the culprits, including the chief minister.

Shukla said that youth power is against Nitish Kumar as the two prominent youth faces of the state - Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan are fighting against him, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also campaigning against the CM. Asked why Kumar has branded the RJD's 15-year regime as 'jungle raj', Shukla said the chief minister has learnt this lesson from Narendra Modi.

"Whenever Modi faces any problem, he starts blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for things that took place in the 1950s, '60s, or even during the British era. Similarly, Nitish Kumar is criticising things that have happened during the 15 years of RJD regime, since he has nothing to show to people," he said. On why the Congress is playing second fiddle to the RJD, Shukla said "I think this is the best decision taken by the high command. We are fighting for our ideology which is important for us. There is no question of playing first, second or third fiddle." The Assembly elections in Bihar would be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

