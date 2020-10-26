Centre supposed to pay Rs 12,000 crore to municipal corporations in Delhi: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday claimed the Centre was supposed to pay Rs 12,000 crore to the municipal corporations of the national capital as he requested it to immediately intervene in the matter and release the pending amount. At a press conference, he claimed that under Article 270 (3) of the constitution, it is the duty of the Centre to pay Rs 12,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

"From the year 2001, the Central Government has not given any grant to the MCDs. They have given a grant to the Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other municipalities," he said. "I want to request Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party to immediately intervene in this matter and release the pending fund for the MCD," Pathak said.

The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the Central government should immediately release Rs 12,000 crore for the municipal corporations of Delhi. This is the right of the municipal corporations of Delhi to get this amount, he said. The AAP leader alleged the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi and the saffron party leaders in the city have never asked the Central government to release this fund.

"The AAP demands that the Central government should immediately release the pending fund for the municipal corporations of Delhi by which the doctors, nurses and other employees of the MCD can be paid," he said.