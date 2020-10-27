Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump remakes Supreme Court as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett's addition cements one of the most right-leaning Supreme Court rosters in generations. The shifting of the Supreme Court and the broader federal judiciary to the right has been a signature achievement of Trump's presidency, aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 05:37 IST
Trump remakes Supreme Court as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett

The Republican-led U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as he delivered a dramatic conservative overhaul of the nation's top judicial body.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to confirm Barrett to a lifetime post, overcoming unified Democratic opposition to the Republican president's third Supreme Court appointment and creating a 6-3 conservative majority. Barrett's addition cements one of the most right-leaning Supreme Court rosters in generations. The shifting of the Supreme Court and the broader federal judiciary to the right has been a signature achievement of Trump's presidency, aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett in nearly party-line vote

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Th...

Australia's COVID hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months

The Australian state of Victoria, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months.Victoria, the second most populous state, will allow r...

RAXRAX

RAXRAX...

Philippines' Duterte wants government-to-government deal for COVID-19 vaccines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would favour a government-to-government deal for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption.Let me tell everybody that we will not beg, we will pay, Duterte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020