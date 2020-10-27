Trump remakes Supreme Court as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett

The Republican-led U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as he delivered a dramatic conservative overhaul of the nation's top judicial body.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to confirm Barrett to a lifetime post, overcoming unified Democratic opposition to the Republican president's third Supreme Court appointment and creating a 6-3 conservative majority. Barrett's addition cements one of the most right-leaning Supreme Court rosters in generations. The shifting of the Supreme Court and the broader federal judiciary to the right has been a signature achievement of Trump's presidency, aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.