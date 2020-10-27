Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bypolls: Cong's Pilot attacks BJP over new farm laws

He was addressing rallies in Karera and Pohri Assembly seats here, both among 28 that will see bypolls on November 3. He said the three laws would end the work of mandis and leave those connected to these markets unemployed.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:04 IST
MP bypolls: Cong's Pilot attacks BJP over new farm laws

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Centre's new farm laws were introduced without consultation amid the coronavirus pandemic and claimed it would end the minimum support price mechanism and harm farmers. He was addressing rallies in Karera and Pohri Assembly seats here, both among 28 that will see bypolls on November 3.

He said the three laws would end the work of mandis and leave those connected to these markets unemployed. Pilot hit out at the BJP for bringing such laws while publicly proclaiming it was working towards doubling farm income by 2022.

He said the NDA government, since 2014, had tried to end land acquisition laws brought in by the earlier Congress dispensations so that corporates can usurp farm plots. He added that the BJP had come to power in MP through the back door and its longevity will now be decided by the voters, something he referred to as the "beauty of democracy".

The Rajasthan leader also took a swipe at the BJP saying its old allies, like the Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, had left the NDA fold due to "repression"..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Saha, Warner send DC bowlers on leather hunt as SRH post 219/2

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 2192 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. This score by SunRisers Hyd...

Tiffany and LVMH could patch things up with cut-price deal

U.S. jeweler Tiffany Co and French luxury goods giant LVMH are in talks to settle their dispute over a 16 billion takeover at a price slightly lower than that initially agreed, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The negotiat...

Long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases: ICMR DG

Studies in Europe and the US have established that long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. He stressed that studies have found virus particles...

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020