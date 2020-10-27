MP bypolls: Cong's Pilot attacks BJP over new farm laws

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Centre's new farm laws were introduced without consultation amid the coronavirus pandemic and claimed it would end the minimum support price mechanism and harm farmers. He was addressing rallies in Karera and Pohri Assembly seats here, both among 28 that will see bypolls on November 3.

He said the three laws would end the work of mandis and leave those connected to these markets unemployed. Pilot hit out at the BJP for bringing such laws while publicly proclaiming it was working towards doubling farm income by 2022.

He said the NDA government, since 2014, had tried to end land acquisition laws brought in by the earlier Congress dispensations so that corporates can usurp farm plots. He added that the BJP had come to power in MP through the back door and its longevity will now be decided by the voters, something he referred to as the "beauty of democracy".

The Rajasthan leader also took a swipe at the BJP saying its old allies, like the Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, had left the NDA fold due to "repression"..