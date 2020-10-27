Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, whose government is accused of muzzling political dissent and independent media - accusations officials deny - is widely expected to win over his rival, Tundu Lissu, and secure another five-year term. In a statement early on Tuesday, the ACT-Wazalendo party said its veteran candidate for Zanzibar's presidency, Seif Sharif Hamad, was detained at a polling station after going to cast his ballot in advanced voting.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:09 IST
Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@tanzaniagovern1)

An opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar detained as he tried to vote early on Tuesday has been released, after nine people were shot dead by security forces ahead of Wednesday's elections, according to his party.

Zanzibar, an Indian Ocean archipelago, is a semi-autonomous state of the East African country of Tanzania and both are due to elect their presidents and lawmakers in Wednesday's election. Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, whose government is accused of muzzling political dissent and independent media - accusations officials deny - is widely expected to win over his rival, Tundu Lissu, and secure another five-year term.

In a statement early on Tuesday, the ACT-Wazalendo party said its veteran candidate for Zanzibar's presidency, Seif Sharif Hamad, was detained at a polling station after going to cast his ballot in advanced voting. The party tweeted later in the day that their leader had been released.

It also said nine people had been shot dead by security forces since Monday. Eight died on the island of Pemba, it said, after clashes between security forces and people who had been trying to stop the army distributing ballot boxes on Monday which they suspected contained pre-ticked votes. ACT-Wazalendo said police fired tear gas at the demonstrators and then "resorted to live ammunition".

Police said they had no information about any deaths. Tanzanian police chief Simon Sirro told reporters some youths had been arrested in the incident. "Yesterday...there were youths who started violence when we were offloading ballot boxes; they started throwing stones," he said.

Zanzibar has a history of contentious elections that in the past have deteriorated into violence. In one such episode in 2001, more than 35 people died. U.S. Ambassador Donald Wright voiced alarm over "reports from Zanzibar and elsewhere of violence, deaths and detentions".

"It's not too late to prevent more bloodshed! Security forces must show restraint, and the NEC (National Electoral Commission) & ZEC (Zanzibar Electoral Commission) must carry out their duties with integrity," he said in a Twitter post. On the eve of the election, some Tanzanians reported disruptions when trying to access social media platforms - accounts confirmed by Twitter and Internet blockage monitor NetBlocks, which reported widespread problems.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

French hospitals saturated by Nov 11 without new measures, French PM told lawmakers

French hospitals intensive care units will be saturated with COVID-19 patients by November 11 if nothing is done to stop the epidemic in France, the French prime minister told lawmakers in a meeting behind closed doors, according to partici...

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...

Sudan doubles domestic fuel prices to help cut budget deficit

Sudan doubled domestic fuel prices on Tuesday, a move that should help reduce a gaping budget deficit but is sure to anger many of the countrys impoverished citizens.The government, which has long fixed fuel prices at some of the lowest lev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020