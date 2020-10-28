Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump jealous of COVID's media coverage: Obama

President Donald Trump has turned jealous of COVID-19 media coverage, said former US president Barack Obama in his matter-of-factly speaking style Tuesday, accusing his successor of converting the White House into a "hot zone". The ex-president pointed to comments made by Jared Kushner Monday on Fox & Friends. "His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful," Obama said.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 28-10-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 04:40 IST
Trump jealous of COVID's media coverage: Obama

President Donald Trump has turned jealous of COVID-19 media coverage, said former US president Barack Obama in his matter-of-factly speaking style Tuesday, accusing his successor of converting the White House into a "hot zone". "He's jealous of COVID's media coverage!" remarked Obama at a drive-in election rally in Orlando city of Florida, one of the key battleground states.

Over the past few days, Obama, the most popular Democratic leader has been holding multiple election meetings in Florida. "If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases would not be reaching new record highs …" he continued. Trump "turned the White House into a hot zone", he said.

"And over the weekend his chief of staff -- and I'm quoting here, I'm not making this up -- his chief of staff on a news program said, 'We're not going to control the pandemic.' Yes, he did and yes, we noticed," said Obama. The former president hit Trump for saying "not much" when asked if he would change his response to the coronavirus pandemic. "Not much? Not much? Really? Not much? You can’t think of anything you might be doing differently," Obama said, pointing out how Trump had said "inject bleach" into infected people during a White House press conference.

"Think about how hard the tourism industry has been hit here in Orlando, here in Florida," Obama said, pointing out that the state has already "lost one spring training season". Seeking vote for his vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Obama said he will not "screw up testing". “He's not going to screw up testing, he's not going to call scientists idiots, he's not going to host super spreader events at the White House and then take it on a tour all over the country," he alleged. In his remarks, Obama made a joke of Trump's often boast that he's the second-best president for Black America after Abraham Lincoln with an audience member yelling a big "BOO" at his remark. The ex-president pointed to comments made by Jared Kushner Monday on Fox & Friends.

"His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful," Obama said. "That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?" Obama pointed to Amy Coney Barrett making it to the Supreme Court and brought back a previous rally cry: "Don't boo - vote." "Our current president -- he whines that '60 Minutes' -- is too tough. You think he's gonna stand up to dictators? He thinks Lesley Stahl is a bully," he said.

Obama said Trump has suggested that the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia want him in office. "We know. We know because you've been giving them whatever you want. Of course, they want you to win. That's not a good thing. You shouldn't brag that some of our greatest adversaries want you in office," he said. "Why are you bragging about that? It doesn't make any sense." Mocking Trump for pushing conspiracy theories, he said, "It's not OK." The former president said he misses not being able to interact with babies during the COVID era campaign.

"Look at that little bundle right there," he told an audience member, saying the little one probably had a "new baby smell". "Congratulations," Obama said. A number of Trump supporters held a peaceful protest outside the Obama’s event venue.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is back in a Canadian court this week to fight her extradition to the Unite States. Here is a timeline of the case.AUG. 22, 2018 A New York court issues an arrest warrant f...

Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, asking why aspects of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest did not set off alarm bells to the arresting federal police officer. Huaweis le...

Donald Trump is a fighter, says First Lady

The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband. Donald is a fighter. He loves this country and he fights for y...

Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's COVID death toll

A first-of-its-kind study using satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen has estimated the death toll there from COVID-19 or COVID-related causes is far higher than official government figures suggest.Usin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020