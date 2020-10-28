MP's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development. "I'm not Kamal Nath, who won't give a penny for development. I assure you of Anuppur's development. Kamal Nath used to say that Mama had emptied state's coffers but I said it's not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied," he said while attending a rally in Anuppur district.
Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's way of handling the neighbouring countries, he criticised the former Prime Ministers, saying they never reacted to the challenge issued by smaller nations while Prime Minister Modi has successfully handled the neighbours. "Earlier tiny nations use to challenge us and former-Prime Ministers never reacted. But today if China dares to set its eyes on our borders, our soldiers have broken necks of their soldiers and thrown them back. Now China doesn't have the courage to show us eyes," he stated.
Anuppur is one of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where by-elections will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)
