Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development.

ANI | Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:54 IST
MP's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Anuppur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state's coffers are not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied by spending on development. "I'm not Kamal Nath, who won't give a penny for development. I assure you of Anuppur's development. Kamal Nath used to say that Mama had emptied state's coffers but I said it's not Aurangzeb's treasure which can be emptied," he said while attending a rally in Anuppur district.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's way of handling the neighbouring countries, he criticised the former Prime Ministers, saying they never reacted to the challenge issued by smaller nations while Prime Minister Modi has successfully handled the neighbours. "Earlier tiny nations use to challenge us and former-Prime Ministers never reacted. But today if China dares to set its eyes on our borders, our soldiers have broken necks of their soldiers and thrown them back. Now China doesn't have the courage to show us eyes," he stated.

Anuppur is one of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where by-elections will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Childless for years, COVID-19 patient delivers twins in TN

A 44-year-old pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, successfully delivered twins at a government hospital here. Besides handling a COVID-19 patient, the doctors also encountered complications during the caesarean surger...

Ex-MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti admitted in Pune hospital

Former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday. Shetti 53, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a lead...

Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi suspended

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on Wednesday on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind who has also directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty, according to officials of the Ministry...

Under-pressure German COVID-19 lab produces run of false positive tests

Germanys government defended the accuracy of its coronavirus testing procedures on Wednesday, after a Bavarian laboratory delivered a run of false positives that it blamed on pressure of work and a shortage of reagents.The MVZ Laboratory in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020