Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul attacks ruling alliance in Bihar on issue of employment, crop price to farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the ruling NDA government in Bihar on the issue of employment, saying that the youth of the state are made empty promises and they are forced to find jobs outside the state.

ANI | Darbhanga (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:51 IST
Rahul attacks ruling alliance in Bihar on issue of employment, crop price to farmers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a public rally in Darbhanga, Patna on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the ruling NDA government in Bihar on the issue of employment, saying that the youth of the state are made empty promises and they are forced to find jobs outside the state.

Gandhi, who addressed two rallies in the state, said a Mahagathbandhan government will be "of all sections" and time has come to take the state forward. "Our government will be of everyone, of every caste, religion, every section, every district. Bihar will tell the meaning of development to the entire country. Time has come for Bihar to move forward," he said.

He alleged that youth of the state cannot get employment and farmers proper price for their crops. "The youth of the state are only shown dreams of future, of employment. But they have employment outside the state but not here. The youth, workers and small shopkeepers of the state are the backbone of the country and if it is broken, the county will suffer," he said.

He also accused NDA leaders of not addressing real issues in the elections. "Nitishji will speak bad about Tejashwi's family, Modiji will speak about my family, but they will not address the real issues. You (NDA) even do not have the decency to say the things which the people of Bihar want to hear. The youth of Bihar cannot get a job in Bihar. Farmers here cannot get the due price of their products. Small traders cannot imagine do big things," he said.

Gandhi also accused BJP leaders of speaking "lies". "We know how to run the country, know how to stand with farmers, provide employment to youth. We do not how to speak lies and cannot compete with BJP in it," he said.

He also took a dig at the demonetisation done by the previous BJP-led government saying it had caused hardships to people including migrant workers from the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling: V Muraleedharan appreciates probe agencies in overcoming efforts to sabotage probe

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by the Kerala government for trying to sabotage the probe in the gold smuggling case. Speaking to the media her...

'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes election showdown

A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content quickly turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies but also attacked each other. Lawmakers...

Trump sticks to re-election rally strategy as COVID-19 roars back in U.S.

With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump pushed ahead on Wednesday with mass rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporter...

Pune varsity apologizes over question about Jihadi terrorism

Savitribai Phule Pune University SPPU here has issued an apology over a question about Jihadi terrorism in its final year B.Com examination. The multiple-choice question was asked in the online paper on Defence Budgeting, one of the optiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020