Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST
'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan

"Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring" at a meeting of Pakistan's top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wherein Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, saying if he was not released, India would attack Pakistan, a top Pakistani opposition leader has said. Recalling the tension in Islamabad after India bombed a terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq criticised the Imran Khan government over its response, saying the Opposition has supported the government on every issue, including Kashmir and Varthaman, but it will no longer be appropriate to provide any further support, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

Sadiq, who was the Speaker of the National Assembly during the PML-N government, made a similar statement earlier on Wednesday in Parliament here that Foreign Minister Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded that let Varthaman go back because India is attacking Pakistan. The 37-year-old IAF pilot was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat.

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Before his jet was hit, Varthaman downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. He was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

In a speech in the National Assembly, Sadiq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan skipped the high-level meeting, which was attended by top leadership, including Army chief Gen Bajwa and Foreign Minister Qureshi. "Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring, and the foreign minister (Qureshi) told us, ‘For God’s sake, let him (Varthaman) go back now because India is attacking Pakistan at 9 PM in the night'", Sadiq said, recalling the meeting which was also attended by parliamentary leaders, including those from Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N, and added that "India was not planning to attack...They just wanted to kneel before India and send back Abhinandan." It was not very clear whether Sadiq was referring to Gen. Bajwa or foreign minister Qureshi whose legs were shaking and forehead perspiring.

He also did not mention the date of the meeting, but indicated that it was held before the release of Varthaman. Sadiq said that he tries not to make any personal attacks but "when those in power refer to us as thieves or "Modi ka yaar" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pal), we will have to respond”.

He also said that those running the government were not serious people. "The rulers don’t even know the rules of Parliament," he said.

Sadiq said that the Opposition has supported the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan on every issue, including Kashmir and Varthaman, but it will no longer be appropriate to provide any further support..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan accepts role in Pulwama attack, hails it as achievement under Imran Khan government

In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted in National Assembly on Thursday that Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan and that Hindustan ko ghus ...

Samsung leads Indian smartphone market; Xiaomi slips to No. 2

Smartphone shipments in India registered 9 percent YoY growth to reach over 53 million units in Q3 2020, the highest-ever shipment in a quarter for the Indian smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research.The Indian smartphone marke...

Cabinet approves MoC between India, Japan on cooperation in field of ICTs

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for signing a memorandum of cooperation MoC between India and Japan on bilateral cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technologies ICTs. The MoC will help in cooperation b...

Keshubhai Patel's demise irreparable loss for BJP, Indian politics: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, saying his death is an irreparable loss for the BJP and Indian politics. Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020