Delhi BJP chief meets family of Dalit man killed during brawl, hands over Rs 5 lakh assistance

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday met the family of a Dalit man, who was killed during a brawl over playing music, and handed over a financial assistance of Rs five lakh to them. Gupta demanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government provide a compensation of Rs one crore to the family and recommend trial of the case in a fast-track court.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sushil was killed and two of his brothers were injured after being stabbed by members of a neighbourhood family in northwest Delhi's Sarai Pipal Thala following a dispute over playing loud music on Tuesday. The BJP leader said, "Sushil's family is looking up to Arvind Kejriwal for justice and he should not disappoint them. They should be paid Rs one crore compensation and ensure treatment to Sushil's brothers admitted at a hospital." Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family members of Sushil. He said the government would ensure that best legal assistance is provided to the family so that the culprits get strictest possible punishment and also hinted at possible assistance to them.