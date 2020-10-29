Left Menu
BJP MP meets disgruntled TMC MLA, fuels speculations

A political party is run by politicians and not by a bunch of contractors who come and dictate terms to politicians, he had said earlier this month. After BJPs spectacular performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, ten MLAs eight from the ruling TMC and one each from Congress and the CPI(M) had switched over to the saffron camp.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:10 IST
BJP MP Nisith Pramanik Thursday met disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami at the latter's residence here on Thursday, fuelling speculations. Both leaders, however, said they had met to exchange Vijaya Dashami greetings in keeping with the Bengali traditions.

"I have known Nisith for a long time. Earlier he was with the TMC. He is like my younger brother and he had come to exchange Vijaya greetings, Goswami, a two-time TMC MLA , told reporters. The TMC declined to comment on the development.

Goswami has a strained relationship with the TMC after he resigned from all party posts accusing poll strategist Prashant Kishors- I-PAC of running it. A political party is run by politicians and not by a bunch of contractors who come and dictate terms to politicians, he had said earlier this month.

After BJPs spectacular performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, ten MLAs eight from the ruling TMC and one each from Congress and the CPI(M) had switched over to the saffron camp. Once a stronghold of TMC, Coochbehar district had witnessed a change in ground level political equations after BJP snatched the Coochbehar parliamentary seat from Mamata Banerjee's party in the last Lok Sabha polls.

