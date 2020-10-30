Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus shuts its borders, Lukashenko reshuffles officials

Tsikhanouskaya charged that the Belarusian government's decision to shut the border and a reshuffle of top officials reflected Lukashenko's nervousness. “The closure of the borders and the latest appointments signal the weakening of his authority,” Tsikhanouskaya said, commenting on Lukashenko's latest moves.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:27 IST
Belarus shuts its borders, Lukashenko reshuffles officials
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Belarus' authorities on Thursday shut the borders with several neighbors for most travelers amid the government's efforts to end 2 1/2 months of protests demanding the resignation of the country's authoritarian leader. Belarus' Border Control Committee said the closure of borders with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine is intended to stem the coronavirus infection.

The move, however, follows Belarusian officials' claims that its neighbors have tried to destabilize the situation in the country. The movement of cargo across the border has continued unhindered, and the international airport in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, has maintained its usual operations.

The border with Belarus' giant eastern neighbor, Russia, has remained open. Belarus has been swept by massive protests against President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule since the Aug. 9 election, in which he was declared the winner by a landslide.

The opposition has rejected the official results as rigged and demanded that Lukashenko step down. Police detained thousands and brutally beat hundreds of peaceful demonstrators during the first few days of post-election protests, drawing global outrage and prompting the U.S. and the European Union to introduce sanctions against Belarusian officials accused of vote fraud and the clampdown on demonstrations.

Lukashenko's main election challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who left for Lithuania under pressure from authorities after the vote, had declared a nationwide strike starting Monday after her ultimatum for Lukashenko to resign expired Sunday. Sunday's rally in Minsk was one of the largest since the start of the protests, drawing nearly 200,000 people, but Tsikhanouskaya's call for a strike has failed to halt production at major state-run plants and factories making up the core of the Belarus economy.

While thousands of students and retirees marched in Minsk, and some small business owners closed their doors, most state enterprises have continued to operate as usual. On Thursday, Lukashenko reshuffled his top officials, appointing Interior Minister Yuri Karayev and Security Council Secretary Valery Vakulchik his envoys to the westernmost Grodno and Brest regions.

"I wouldn't say publicly what action we are taking and will take on the border, but I need military people in charge there," Lukashenko said during a meeting with officials. He first announced the closure of the borders last month, but they remained open until Thursday. Tsikhanouskaya charged that the Belarusian government's decision to shut the border and a reshuffle of top officials reflected Lukashenko's nervousness.

"The closure of the borders and the latest appointments signal the weakening of his authority," Tsikhanouskaya said, commenting on Lukashenko's latest moves. "He makes inconsequent decisions because he's in panic.".

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic. Revenue growth at Facebook, the worlds second-biggest seller of...

In battleground Florida, Trump and Biden host study-in-contrast rallies

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden rallied supporters on Thursday in the closely fought state of Florida, highlighting their contrasting approaches to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic as the clock ticks down to Election...

Evacuation orders lifted as crews make headway on Southern California wildfires

Two California wildfires, which forced 130,000 Orange County residents from their homes earlier this week, were largely contained on Thursday, though smoke still fouled the air in the surrounding communities, officials said. The last of sev...

Ukraine's Zelenskiy promises action as allies sound alarm over reform rollback

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised swift action on Thursday and warned Ukraine could lose international aid and support after a Constitutional Court this week ruled to abolish some anti-corruption laws. The court said it saw as excessiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020