Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Profile of Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of Myanmar's election

Aung San Suu Kyi leads her National League for Democracy (NLD) party to the polls on Nov. 8 in Myanmar's second general election since the end of full military rule in 2011. - Suu Kyi made a decision to remain in Myanmar to lead a campaign for democracy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 06:35 IST
FACTBOX-Profile of Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of Myanmar's election

Aung San Suu Kyi leads her National League for Democracy (NLD) party to the polls on Nov. 8 in Myanmar's second general election since the end of full military rule in 2011. Here are some facts about the 75-year-old who rode to power after a 2015 landslide election win that established the Southeast Asian nation's first civilian government in half a century.

- The daughter of independence hero Aung San, who was assassinated when she was two years old, Suu Kyi spent much of her youth overseas. At Oxford University, she met British academic Michael Aris, who would become her husband. They had two sons and settled in Oxford. - In 1988, Suu Kyi returned to Yangon, then the capital, to care for her dying mother. There, she was swept up in student-led protests against the military, which had ruled since a 1962 coup.

- An eloquent public speaker, Suu Kyi was a likely candidate to lead the movement but the protests were crushed, its leaders killed and jailed, and she was soon imprisoned in her lakeside family home, where she remained until 2010, despite brief releases from house arrest. - Suu Kyi made a decision to remain in Myanmar to lead a campaign for democracy. Although the military made it clear she could leave, she feared she would not be allowed to return.

- She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, which her elder son Alexander collected on her behalf. - In August 2011, Suu Kyi had her first meeting with then President Thein Sein, a former general and head of the quasi-civilian administration, marking the start of a pragmatic period of engagement with a government of ex-soldiers.

- In 2015, she came to power on a platform of ending civil war, drumming up foreign investment, and reducing the army's role in politics. Suu Kyi also promised Western allies that she would address the plight of the Rohingya Muslim people, forming an advisory commission headed by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan. - A day after Annan's report was released in August 2017, advising sweeping changes, Rohingya militants attacked security forces in Rakhine State. The military responded with a campaign that included the torching of hundreds of villages and killings, and was described by the U.N. human rights high commissioner as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

Suu Kyi blamed "terrorists" for an "iceberg of misinformation" about the crisis and said the military was exercising the "rule of law". In a September address to the nation, she appeared baffled about the exodus, saying in reference to refugees: "We want to know why they are leaving". - She went to the Hague last year to face charges of genocide brought against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. She acknowledged the possibility war crimes had been committed but framed the crackdown as a legitimate military operation against terrorists.

- In 2020, a survey by election watchdog the People's Alliance for Credible Elections, found that 79% of people had trust in Suu Kyi - still beloved as "the Lady" - up from 70% the year before.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge sides with Huawei CFO on some claims but does not dismiss U.S. extradition case

A judge has blocked an attempt by Canadas attorney general to get parts of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arguments dismissed in the case to extradite her to the United States, according to a ruling released on Thursday. Howev...

India stresses Security Council to list terror entities involved in violence against women

India has underscored the need for the UN Security Council to effectively integrate women, peace and security considerations into the sanctions regimes, including by listing terrorist entities involved in violence against women in armed con...

Guterres to Security Council: Women leaders ‘essential to peace and progress for all’

In war zones and everywhere in the world, individuals are calling for inclusion and representation, which is one of the main reasons why so many ordinary people are taking to the streets, organizing a protest and raising their voices, UN Wo...

Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from Nov 1

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020