PM pays tributes to ex-CM Keshubhai Patel, meets his kin
Patel (92), a BJP stalwart, died on Thursday. After his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, Modi directly reached Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered tributes to the departed soul. Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel, saying he had mentored many BJP workers, including him.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 11:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the late Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and met his grieving family members. Patel (92), a BJP stalwart, died on Thursday.
After his arrival in the morning at the Ahmedabad airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, Modi directly reached Patel's residence in Gandhinagar and offered tributes to the departed soul. The PM spent some time with Patels kin and consoled them.
"Modiji recalled his long association with Keshubhai and asked us about his last moments, a family member told reporters after the PM left Patel's residence. Modi had on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel, saying he had mentored many BJP workers, including him.
