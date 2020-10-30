People of Drass have 'endorsed' Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration's agenda: Omar Abdullah

The people of Drass in Ladakh have "endorsed" the agenda of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Friday. The delegation, led by Omar Abdullah, is now in Kargil to begin consultations with the people "on the road ahead" for Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC and the PDP, have formed the PAGD for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration," Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister, tweeted.

"People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is heading to Kargil to hold consultations with the people to chart out the road ahead," he said on Twitter. Commenting on the Ladakh visit of the PAGD delegation, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it was high time someone reached out to the people of Kargil as they "too have grave apprehensions" about the future. NC's Farooq Abdullah is the PAGD's chairman and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti its vice-chairperson "Glad to see all of you at Kargil to engage with the people. High time someone reached out to them since they too have grave apprehensions about the future," Mehbooba, also a former chief minister tweeted. The members of the delegation, which is visiting Ladakh, comprise of NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani, PDP leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Waheed Para, and Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah.

This is the first visit of leaders of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh after the August 5 last year decision of the Centre..