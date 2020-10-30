Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Drass have 'endorsed' Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration's agenda: Omar Abdullah

Commenting on the Ladakh visit of the PAGD delegation, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it was high time someone reached out to the people of Kargil as they "too have grave apprehensions" about the future. High time someone reached out to them since they too have grave apprehensions about the future," Mehbooba, also a former chief minister tweeted.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:14 IST
People of Drass have 'endorsed' Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration's agenda: Omar Abdullah

The people of Drass in Ladakh have "endorsed" the agenda of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Friday. The delegation, led by Omar Abdullah, is now in Kargil to begin consultations with the people "on the road ahead" for Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC and the PDP, have formed the PAGD for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration," Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister, tweeted.

"People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is heading to Kargil to hold consultations with the people to chart out the road ahead," he said on Twitter. Commenting on the Ladakh visit of the PAGD delegation, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it was high time someone reached out to the people of Kargil as they "too have grave apprehensions" about the future. NC's Farooq Abdullah is the PAGD's chairman and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti its vice-chairperson "Glad to see all of you at Kargil to engage with the people. High time someone reached out to them since they too have grave apprehensions about the future," Mehbooba, also a former chief minister tweeted. The members of the delegation, which is visiting Ladakh, comprise of NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani, PDP leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Waheed Para, and Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah.

This is the first visit of leaders of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh after the August 5 last year decision of the Centre..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP, Vale dam compensation deal

Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a lawsuit contesting a compensation package for victims from a 2015 collapsed dam jointly owned by mining giants BHP and Vale, arguing that the package is far too low. The move comes after pro...

Sports News Roundup: Falcons' Harris ejected after hit on Panthers' Bridgewater; Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony charges and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Falcons Harris ejected after hit on Panthers BridgewaterCarolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of the Panthers Thursday game after a play that saw the ejection of ...

Madagascar PM, ministers meet Indian envoy; review bilateral relations

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay headed a meeting to review the relations between India and Madagascar, which was attended by Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar and several Madagascar cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Henry R...

In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival

On Japans southern tip, some initiatives to revitalise local businesses are making small but steady success, offering a silver lining for a region that has long suffered from an ageing population and declining economy.Nagasaki, which has se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020