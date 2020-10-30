Don't allow BJP's TN yatra, VCK requests DGP

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder-leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday requested the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu to not give permission to the BJP's proposed 'yatra' next month alleging it would lead to violence. Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said he has submitted his petition to DGP J K Tripathy and the top official has assured that he would look into it.

The Saffron party was trying to "stoke violence and flare up communal passions" in Tamil Nadu through its proposed yatra and hence permission should not be given, Thirumavalavan alleged and said this was stated in his petition. The BJP had announced 'Vel' yatra or Vetrivel Yatra from November 6 to December 6.

The month-long campaign is scheduled to begin from Tiruttani in north Tamil Nadu and end at Tiruchendur in the southern region of the state. The 'vel' (spear like weapon of Lord Muruga) yatra follows the recent Karuppar Kootam controversy in which the 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' hymn held sacred by devotees and in praise of Lord Kartikeya was denigrated.

Appealing to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the VCK leader said the government should not view the proposed yatra as a political event. Instead, the Saffron party's yatra plan was only a "conspiracy to incite violence" and hence the government must not allow it, Thirumavalavan alleged.

The BJP is even using the images of late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran in its posters and this was nothing but "cheap politics," he alleged. Also, the VCK chief said he has sought action against BJP leader H Raja for his alleged abrasive remarks.

He said he has requested action against a Ulundurpet- based man for submitting an "edited clip" and falsely claiming that he had denigrated women. Thirumavalavan said he only had quoted 'Manusmriti' and did not air his opinion at all.