Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA will form govt in Bihar with two-third majority: Nityanand Rai

Asserting that the development work by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached the people of the Bihar, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that the NDA will form the next government in Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:17 IST
NDA will form govt in Bihar with two-third majority: Nityanand Rai
Union Minister Nityanand Rai speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the development work by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached the people of the Bihar, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday said that the NDA will form the next government in Bihar. "There is an NDA wave in the state. There is huge support on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and work. The people of Bihar are with PM Modi just like the people in the rest of the country," Rai told reporters here.

He said that the development work undertaken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached every corner of the state. "The NDA will form a government with 2/3 majority," he added. Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of the legislative assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015. The state will go for two more phases of polls and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are simply not true. The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Champion...

Floor price must for sector health; co not shy to take first step on tariff hike issue: VIL

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday said there is nothing that stops the industry from increasing prices, even as floor price discussions are on and that it would not shy away from taking first step in this regard. The telco further sa...

Protesting Thai students boycott royal graduation day

Some students sympathetic to Thai protesters boycotted graduation ceremonies led by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday in a show of anger at the monarchy amid growing calls to reform it. The ceremonies, at which the monarch personally hands...

FEATURE-Sex tapes and stereotypes: Women jostle for bigger place in Georgian politics

In the rough-and-tumble world of Georgian politics, election campaigns can be merciless - especially for the small number of women candidates who enter the fray.But as the ex-Soviet Republic gears up for elections on Saturday, a new gender ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020