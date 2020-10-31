Left Menu
Yes I am a dog because the public is my master, whom I earnestly serve: Scindia on Kamal Nath's remark

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday hit back at Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath for allegedly calling him a 'dog' and claimed that he was a dog who protected his master, the public, from corrupt people.

ANI | Shadora (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 23:31 IST
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday hit back at Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath for allegedly calling him a 'dog' and claimed that he was a dog who protected his master, the public, from corrupt people. Addressing a rally in Shadora in Ashok Nagar district, he said, "Kamal Nath came to Ashok Nagar and called me a dog. Kamal Nath, listen to me. Yes, I am a dog because the public is my master whom I earnestly serve."

"Yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people... because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person. I am proud of being a dog of public," he added. Scindia was addressing a public rally in Shadora in Ashok Nagar district for upcoming by-elections on 28 seats, which will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

