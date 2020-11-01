Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs.

BOM3 MP-BYPOLLS-SCINDIA MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress Bhopal: In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. BOM4 CG-FARMERS-RAHUL New farms laws will weaken nation's foundation: Rahul Gandhi Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre will "weaken" the foundation of the nation, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the laws in the interest of farmers.

BOM1 MH-LOCKDOWN-RAID 196 held from bar, pub for lockdown norms violation in Mumbai Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested 196 people from a bar and a pub in suburban Andheri in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown guidelines, a police official said. BOM5 GJ-PM-FERRY Guj: PM to launch Ghogha-Hazira 'Ropax' ferry service on Nov 8 Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Ropax' ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar and Hazira in Surat November 8, which will reduce the 370-km road distance between the two places to 60-km by sea route, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

BOM6 CG-NAXAL-SURRENDER C'garh: 27 Naxals surrender in Dantewada Raipur: Twenty-seven Naxals, five of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, saying they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive and disappointed with the Maoist ideology, an official said. BOM7 MH-BELGAUM-MINISTERS Belgaum dispute: Maharashtra ministers sport black ribbons Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet ministers on Sunday sported black ribbons to express solidarity with Belgaum's Marathi-speaking people who observe the foundation day of Karnataka on November 1 as 'black day'.

BES5 GA-CONGRESS-COAL Goa Cong to oppose rail doubling, highway expansion plans Panaji: The Congress will start a campaign opposing rail doubling and highway expansion plans in Goa as these are aimed at converting the coastal state into a coal hub, the party's state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Sunday. BES2 MH-WOMAN-BODY Maha: Missing tribal woman found hanging after 20 days Palghar: A 26-year-old tribal woman, who went missing from a hospital on October 10 after delivering twin girls, has been found hanging in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

BES1 MH-VIRUS-THANE Maha: Thane sees 20 pc rise in COVID-19 cases in October Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported a nearly 20 per cent rise in new COVID-19 cases in October, while the active cases dropped by 46 per cent last month, an official said on Sunday..