Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs.

BOM4 CG-FARMERS-RAHUL New farms laws will weaken nation's foundation: Rahul Gandhi Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre will "weaken" the foundation of the nation, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the laws in the interest of farmers. BOM1 MH-LOCKDOWN-RAID 196 held from bar, pub for lockdown norms violation in Mumbai Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested 196 people from a bar and a pub in suburban Andheri in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown guidelines, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:06 IST
Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs.

BOM3 MP-BYPOLLS-SCINDIA MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress Bhopal: In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. BOM4 CG-FARMERS-RAHUL New farms laws will weaken nation's foundation: Rahul Gandhi Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre will "weaken" the foundation of the nation, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the laws in the interest of farmers.

BOM1 MH-LOCKDOWN-RAID 196 held from bar, pub for lockdown norms violation in Mumbai Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested 196 people from a bar and a pub in suburban Andheri in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown guidelines, a police official said. BOM5 GJ-PM-FERRY Guj: PM to launch Ghogha-Hazira 'Ropax' ferry service on Nov 8 Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Ropax' ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar and Hazira in Surat November 8, which will reduce the 370-km road distance between the two places to 60-km by sea route, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

BOM6 CG-NAXAL-SURRENDER C'garh: 27 Naxals surrender in Dantewada Raipur: Twenty-seven Naxals, five of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, saying they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive and disappointed with the Maoist ideology, an official said. BOM7 MH-BELGAUM-MINISTERS Belgaum dispute: Maharashtra ministers sport black ribbons Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet ministers on Sunday sported black ribbons to express solidarity with Belgaum's Marathi-speaking people who observe the foundation day of Karnataka on November 1 as 'black day'.

BES5 GA-CONGRESS-COAL Goa Cong to oppose rail doubling, highway expansion plans Panaji: The Congress will start a campaign opposing rail doubling and highway expansion plans in Goa as these are aimed at converting the coastal state into a coal hub, the party's state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Sunday. BES2 MH-WOMAN-BODY Maha: Missing tribal woman found hanging after 20 days Palghar: A 26-year-old tribal woman, who went missing from a hospital on October 10 after delivering twin girls, has been found hanging in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

BES1 MH-VIRUS-THANE Maha: Thane sees 20 pc rise in COVID-19 cases in October Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported a nearly 20 per cent rise in new COVID-19 cases in October, while the active cases dropped by 46 per cent last month, an official said on Sunday..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 3 cab drivers held for duping pax with app-GPS fraud

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a companys cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar ...

Pune: Fake Army recruitment racket busted; jawan among 3 held

In a joint operation, the Southern Command Liaison Unit Military Intelligence and Pune Polices crime branch on Sunday busted a fake Army recruitment racket during a written examination here, a senior police official said. The racket was bus...

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Azeri leader says he will fight to the end if Karabakh talks failAzeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his troops would go to the end should negotiations fail to result in an agreeme...

Frothing in Yamuna: Detergents in untapped sewage major reason

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution. Major...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020