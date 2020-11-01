Tejashwi questions PM's silence over 2014 promise of reopening sugar mills in Motihari

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM had in 2014 promised to reopen the sugar mills in the region but it remains unfulfilled to date. Yadav further questioned the PM's silence over the issue in the latter's rally held at Motihari.

"The respected Prime Minister had said in 2014's election meeting that he would reopen the closed sugar mills in Motihari and have the next cup of tea upon Motihari arrival from sugar made in them only. The Prime Minister today came to Motihari six years later but did not speak anything about those closed sugar mills and tea?" Yadav's tweet read. Alleging that the "leaders of jungle raj" have come together with the supporters of "Naxalism" and "tukde-tukde gang", Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to beware that if the Grand Alliance wins, it will again usher in an "era of violence".

"This time for Bihar elections, leaders of jungle raj (Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD) have come together with the supporters of Naxalism and tukde-tukde gang. If given a chance, they will again push the state of Bihar into the dark era of violence. Therefore, people of Bihar have to be aware of them," PM Modi said at the rally in Motihari here. The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises of the RJD and Congress.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10. (ANI)