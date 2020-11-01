Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi questions PM's silence over 2014 promise of reopening sugar mills in Motihari

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM had in 2014 promised to reopen the sugar mills in the region but it remains unfulfilled to date.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:46 IST
Tejashwi questions PM's silence over 2014 promise of reopening sugar mills in Motihari
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM had in 2014 promised to reopen the sugar mills in the region but it remains unfulfilled to date. Yadav further questioned the PM's silence over the issue in the latter's rally held at Motihari.

"The respected Prime Minister had said in 2014's election meeting that he would reopen the closed sugar mills in Motihari and have the next cup of tea upon Motihari arrival from sugar made in them only. The Prime Minister today came to Motihari six years later but did not speak anything about those closed sugar mills and tea?" Yadav's tweet read. Alleging that the "leaders of jungle raj" have come together with the supporters of "Naxalism" and "tukde-tukde gang", Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to beware that if the Grand Alliance wins, it will again usher in an "era of violence".

"This time for Bihar elections, leaders of jungle raj (Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD) have come together with the supporters of Naxalism and tukde-tukde gang. If given a chance, they will again push the state of Bihar into the dark era of violence. Therefore, people of Bihar have to be aware of them," PM Modi said at the rally in Motihari here. The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises of the RJD and Congress.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7. The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 3 cab drivers held for duping pax with app-GPS fraud

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a companys cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar ...

Pune: Fake Army recruitment racket busted; jawan among 3 held

In a joint operation, the Southern Command Liaison Unit Military Intelligence and Pune Polices crime branch on Sunday busted a fake Army recruitment racket during a written examination here, a senior police official said. The racket was bus...

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Azeri leader says he will fight to the end if Karabakh talks failAzeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his troops would go to the end should negotiations fail to result in an agreeme...

Frothing in Yamuna: Detergents in untapped sewage major reason

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution. Major...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020