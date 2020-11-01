Left Menu
China contained Covid-19 in an efficient manner: Kerala Minister

Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani on Sunday heaped praise on China and said the country was able to contain Covid-19 in an efficient manner.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:26 IST
Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani on Sunday heaped praise on China and said the country was able to contain Covid-19 in an efficient manner. At a function in Munnar, Idukki district, the communist leader said, "China was able to contain COVID-19 in a beautiful way. They were able to contain COVID-19 in an efficient manner and limit it. But there is no use telling about all this here."

Further, he said that he wished the US president Donald Trump gets defeated in the polls as he was unable to handle the COVID-19 situation. "More Covid-19 deaths happened in richest country US. In my opinion, the number one mentally unstable person among world leaders is US President. The second one equal to it is our Prime Minister. I will not say more than that. I wish the US president gets defeated in the polls," he said. (ANI)

