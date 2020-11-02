Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine's leader warns of "bloody chaos" if anti-graft laws are not restored

The court ruled last week against some anti-corruption laws, saying the punishment for false information on officials' asset declarations was excessive, and struck down some of the powers of the NAZK anti-corruption agency. On Monday, the court also reviewed a land reform bill passed in March this year as part of Ukraine's bid for more IMF loans.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:36 IST
Ukraine's leader warns of "bloody chaos" if anti-graft laws are not restored
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Monday that Ukraine could slide into "bloody chaos" if parliament does not restore anti-corruption reforms which he says are vital to keep foreign aid flowing.

Zelenskiy has asked parliament to vote to dissolve the Constitutional Court and reinstate anti-corruption laws it struck down last week, but the outcome of the vote is uncertain. Ukraine's patchy performance on reforms has impeded a $5 billion deal from the International Monetary Fund to support the economy, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is also under scrutiny after passing a resolution giving it more control over the procurement of medicines and equipment but denies allegations this could be a vehicle for corruption. Opposition parties say they will vote against Zelenskiy's legislation, which former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko described as a "coup d'etat" designed to concentrate more power in his hands.

It is unclear how many lawmakers from Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party will support the bill, which could go ahead as early as Tuesday. Zelenskiy said Ukrainians would not tolerate backsliding on reforms to fight corruption and that Ukraine's reputation was at stake.

"Either the country will be thrown into bloody chaos again, or the state will end its existence as a system of transparent rules and agreements," Zelenskiy said in an audio recording of an appeal to lawmakers obtained by the Liga.net news site. The court ruled last week against some anti-corruption laws, saying the punishment for false information on officials' asset declarations was excessive, and struck down some of the powers of the NAZK anti-corruption agency.

On Monday, the court also reviewed a land reform bill passed in March this year as part of Ukraine's bid for more IMF loans. The IMF said last week that enhancing the effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions was essential, and the United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have expressed concern.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin...

China's regulators summon Alibaba's Jack Ma ahead of USD 39.7 bn public offer of his Ant Group

Jack Ma, founder of Chinas e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his senior executives were summoned on Monday by Chinese regulators for talks, just days ahead of the worlds biggest initial public offer of USD 39.7 billion shares of the groups subs...

Trump's appointee Barrett takes part in first Supreme Court arguments

Amy Coney Barrett participated in her first case as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with President Donald Trumps appointee welcomed by Chief Justice John Roberts before questioning one of the lawyers in a dispute in which an e...

Modi, Rahul to campaign for respective alliances in Bihar Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020