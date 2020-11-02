HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9 PM

Left Menu
DES57 HR-VIRUS-CASES 1,566 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 1,70,446; death toll 1,810 Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,810 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 1,566 fresh cases pushed the caseload to 1,70,446, a health department bulletin issued here said. DES35 HR-COLLEGES Haryana universities to open from Nov 16 Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:08 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL64 RJ-FARM-BILLS Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to counter Centre's farm laws Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed three bills by voice vote to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently DEL18 RJ-GURJAR-AGITATION Open to further negotiations with Gurjars: Rajasthan govt Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Monday said it is open to further negotiations with Gurjars demanding reservation even as the protest by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti entered its second day with a rail track being blocked in Bharatpur and road traffic hit in many parts of the state.

DES50 UP-TEMPLE-2NDLD NAMAZ Four booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple Mathura: Police arrested a man and booked three others after a video clip showing members of their group offering namaz on the premises of a temple here surfaced on social media, officials said. DES41 UP-RS-LD RESULTS UP: Union minister Puri, nine others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha Lucknow: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

DEL15 UP-LD MAYAWATI-BJP BSP-BJP alliance not possible, ideologies opposite: Mayawati Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati asserted on Monday that her party would never enter into an alliance with the BJP in the assembly or the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that the ideology of the two parties were "opposite". DES11 UP-LD MOTHER UP: Woman dies of burns after being set ablaze by son, his wife & in-laws Shahjahanpur (UP): A 58-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries after being set on fire by her son, daughter-in-law and relatives of her daughter-in-law over a family dispute, police said on Monday.

DES16 UP-WOMAN-ACID ATTACK UP: 4 men throw acid on young woman, all accused arrested Firozabad (UP): A 25-year-old woman had acid thrown on her by four men as she allegedly resisted their attempts to molest her in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday. DES27 UP-POET-LD FIR Poet Munawwar Rana booked over remarks on France killings Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly defending the recent killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad, police said on Monday.

DES15 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh reports 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,788 new cases Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,076 on Monday after 25 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,788 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,85,609, according to a statement. CHANDIGARH DES34 PB-VIRUS-TRACING Ramp up coronavirus contact tracing: Punjab CM to Heath Dept Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the state Health Department to expand contact tracing of coronavirus patients to 15 people per case amid apprehension of the second infection wave.

DES32 HR-BYPOLL Baroda bypoll: 1.8-lakh voters to decide fate of 14 candidates Chandigarh: A total of 1.81 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 14 candidates, including wrestler and BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt, who are in the fray for the Baroda bypoll in Haryana on Tuesday. DES57 HR-VIRUS-CASES 1,566 fresh COVID-19 cases take Haryana's tally to 1,70,446; death toll 1,810 Chandigarh: The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,810 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 1,566 fresh cases pushed the caseload to 1,70,446, a health department bulletin issued here said.

DES35 HR-COLLEGES Haryana universities to open from Nov 16 Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said. DES44 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 331 fresh COVID-19 cases take U'Khand's tally to 62,881 Dehradun: Uttarakhand recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 62,881, while two more patients died due to the disease, a state health department bulletin here said.

DES40 UKD-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Schools reopen in Uttarakhand for Classes 10 & 12, thin students' attendance Dehradun: Most schools reopened in Uttarakhand for Classes 10 and 12 on Monday after remaining closed for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the students' attendance remained thin. DES22 UKD-RS-LD BANSAL BJP's Naresh Bansal declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand Dehradun: Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal was declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand on Monday with no other party in contest.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin...

China's regulators summon Alibaba's Jack Ma ahead of USD 39.7 bn public offer of his Ant Group

Jack Ma, founder of Chinas e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his senior executives were summoned on Monday by Chinese regulators for talks, just days ahead of the worlds biggest initial public offer of USD 39.7 billion shares of the groups subs...

Trump's appointee Barrett takes part in first Supreme Court arguments

Amy Coney Barrett participated in her first case as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with President Donald Trumps appointee welcomed by Chief Justice John Roberts before questioning one of the lawyers in a dispute in which an e...

Modi, Rahul to campaign for respective alliances in Bihar Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district an...
