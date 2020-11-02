Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress strength in Rajya Sabha goes down to 38

The unanimous election of 10 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand on Monday in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections has brought down the Congress strength in the House to 38 from 40.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:24 IST
Congress strength in Rajya Sabha goes down to 38
Congress symbol. Image Credit: ANI

The unanimous election of 10 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand on Monday in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections has brought down the Congress strength in the House to 38 from 40. The BJP's strength in the upper House has now gone up to 92 from 86 and the rise in numbers is likely to make it easy for the ruling party to get legislations passed in the 245-member House with support of allies and friendly parties.

The dipping strength of Congress in the Rajya Sabha is a reflection of downslide it has suffered over the past six years in state polls. The combined strength of the Congress in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is below the hundred-mark. The party has 51 MPs in the lower House of Parliament.

The Congress has lost two successive Lok Sabha elections and at present does not have any MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur. A Congress Rajya Sabha MP, who did not want to be named, said that the party's strength in the upper House was apparently at a "historic low" but it is expecting "positive news" from assembly polls in Bihar and assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this year, the Congress lost its government in Madhya Pradesh to the BJP. The party had lost coalition government with JD-S in Karnataka last year. Ten MPs from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand were unanimously elected to the upper House on Monday. Eight of the elected members in Uttar Pradesh belong to BJP while one each is from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

The ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh who are retiring on November 25 include three from BJP -- Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar, four from SP - Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ram Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan, two from BSP -- Rajaram and Veer Singh, and PL Punia of the Congress. Congress leader Raj Babbar is retiring as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh and Ram Gopal Yadav have been re-elected to the upper House as BJP members. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the countrys future. In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all wo...

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose director, ...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020