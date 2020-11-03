Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar poll 2nd phase: Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the "festival of democracy" in large numbers while adhering to social distancing norms and wearing masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 09:05 IST
Bihar poll 2nd phase: Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the "festival of democracy" in large numbers while adhering to social distancing norms and wearing masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second of the three phases of Bihar Assembly elections is being held on Tuesday in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates.

Voting will take place in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts. "Votes will be cast for the second phase in the Bihar assembly elections today. I appeal to all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in large numbers," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He urged voters to adhere to social distancing norms and wear a mask while voting. Modi also urged voters to vote in large numbers in the bypolls taking place in various parts of the country.

"Today, there are by-polls taking place in various places across India. I urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," he said. Voting is being held on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states, including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland bypolls: 35.15 pc voting till 9 am in two assembly seats

Around 35.15 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first three hours of polling for by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland on Tuesday amidst tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, election officials sai...

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...

Pak taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic to enhance cross-border terrorism: India

Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to unbridled hate speech to try and create divisions among Indias religious co...

Indian team returns from Germany testing negative for COVID-19

The Indian badminton contingent, that was stuck in Germany, returned home on Tuesday after testing negative for the dreaded coronavirus for the second time. The second round of tests was conducted by the German authorities on November 1. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020