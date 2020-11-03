Left Menu
FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:38 IST
Gunmen attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and wounding at least 14 in what Austria called a "repulsive terror attack"..

Here are some of the comments from around the world in reaction to the attacks. U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists." U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN:

"We must all stand united against hate and violence." PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON OF FRANCE:

"This is our Europe. Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat." U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO:

"The U.S. strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Vienna ... and stand in solidarity with the people of Austria. U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:

"I’m following with grave concern the violent attacks of terror in Vienna, one of our UN HQ. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm the UN's solidarity with the people and government of Austria." INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time." EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL:

"Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values ... We stand with Austria."

