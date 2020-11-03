Left Menu
CPI MP writes to EC, alleges poll code violation by PM in run up to Bihar elections

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written to the Election Commission alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:06 IST
Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written to the Election Commission alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls. Referring to news reports, Viswam claimed that the Prime Minister's Office, in a newsletter sent via its official PR email, solicited funds for the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its newsletter on October 21, the PMO has made an advertisement stating "support those who put India first. Support BJP through micro-donations". On clicking on the link one is redirected to another page that solicits funds ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 for the BJP, Viswam alleged. "While such misuse of power and position is condemnable at all times, it becomes particularly egregious given that the poll code came into effect for the Bihar elections on September 25. Chapter 7 of the Model Code of Conduct on 'Party in Power' clearly states that the Government machinery and offices shall not be used for furtherance of the interest of the party in power.

"The soliciting of funds for the BJP via the office of the prime minister is a prima facie violation of the MCC. To ensure the conduct of free and fair elections is the primary objective of the Election Commission," the Left party MP said. He further said it is incumbent upon the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take necessary action if any violation of the poll code has taken place. "It is my hope that the investigation into the same will be conducted expeditiously and in a non-partisan manner," Viswam said.

