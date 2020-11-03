Real face of BJP revealed: Ashok Gehlot on video showing horse trading of Cong MLAs in Gujarat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a video related to the alleged horse trading of Congress legislators in Gujarat. He claimed that the real face of BJP has been revealed to the people and they will teach them a lesson.

The alleged video is said to be of a former MLA who resigned from the Congress in Gujarat, who is seen talking about the horse trading of MLAs. "We have always been saying that to capture power, the BJP does horse trading and it has come to the fore how the MLAs are lured. BJP has made it a trend," Gehlot said in a tweet. Gehlot further wrote, "They have done horse trading in many states including Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh in contrary to democratic norms. They have also tried very hard in Rajasthan in the past, but our MLAs did not let them succeed in their intentions." He said that the real face of the BJP has been revealed to the people. To save democracy, people will teach them a lesson in time and their countdown has started, he said.