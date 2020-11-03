Left Menu
Rajasthan civic polls: Congress will form boards in four of six municipal corporations, says party

Out of the 560 wards of the six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, which went to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1, the Congress won in 261 wards, BJP in 242 wards and Independents in 57 wards. "We are forming boards with a majority in Jaipur Heritage because the 11 independents who have won here are of our party's ideology, they have all come to us," Dotasra claimed He said that the Congress has won with a huge margin in Jodhpur North and Kota North.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:15 IST
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday termed the results of the elections to six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur as "satisfactory" and asserted that the party would form its board in four of the civic bodies. The Congress and the BJP got clear majority in two municipal corporations each of the six, according to results declared on Tuesday.

In the remaining two municipal corporations there were no clear winners as Independents won in several wards, according to the results declared by the State Election Commission. "The results that have come to us today are satisfactory," Dotasra told reporters.

Last time, the BJP was in majority, but this time, the Congress is going to form its board in four out of the six municipal corporations, he said. This is the result of the good governance of the Congress in the state and the development work done by it in the last two years, Dotasra said.

Earlier Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur had one municipal corporation each, but after delimitation of wards by the present Congress government, these cities now have two corporations each. The six corporations are the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation, Kota North Municipal Corporation and Kota South Municipal Corporation.

Last time, the BJP had formed its board in the erstwhile municipal corporations of Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur. Out of the 560 wards of the six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, which went to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1, the Congress won in 261 wards, BJP in 242 wards and Independents in 57 wards.

"We are forming boards with a majority in Jaipur Heritage because the 11 independents who have won here are of our party's ideology, they have all come to us," Dotasra claimed He said that the Congress has won with a huge margin in Jodhpur North and Kota North. The independents who won in Kota South don't support the BJP's ideology. In Jodhpur and Jaipur, the Congress will form its board in one corporation each, the Congress leader claimed.

The BJP got clear majority in the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South municipal corporations by winning in 88 and 43 wards respectively. The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, won in 49 and 29 wards of the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South corporations respectively, according to the results.

The Congress got a clear majority in the Jodhpur North and the Kota North municipal corporations by winning in 53 and 47 wards respectively, against 19 and 14 wards won by the BJP, it said. In the polls for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Congress won in 47 wards and the BJP in 42 wards, while in the remaining 11 wards of the civic body Independents won.

In Kota South Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and the Congress both won in 36 wards each and eight wards were won by Independents, according to the results. Dotasra said, "The people have shown that the Congress is the only party under whose rule development of cities can happen." He also exuded confidence that the Congress will register a historic victory in the upcoming elections of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad in 21 districts of the state.

