Maharashtra government, politicians don't interfere in functioning of police: Sanjay Raut on Arnab Goswami arrest

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was done following due procedures and that the Maharashtra state government and political leaders do not interfere in the functioning of the police department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:53 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was done following due procedures and that the Maharashtra state government and political leaders do not interfere in the functioning of the police department. "Maharashtra government and its politicans do not interfere in the functioning of the police," Raut told ANI here.

Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police earlier today. The Sena MP also asserted that it was not a case of revenge politics. "The law is followed in Maharashtra. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Uddhav Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge," he said.

"If there is anything wrong, one wants to say something then the courts are there," Raut added. He further said that the police department, no matter whichever state they belong to, should be allowed to function independently. Raut's remarks came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the Mumbai Police's action as an attack against press freedom and said that it was just like the days of the Emergency. Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police earlier today.

Goswami had alleged that the police had entered his residence today and had physically assaulted him, his wife, son and parents in-law. Meanwhile, condemning the police action against Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane blamed those in power for it and said that the actions will be accounted for "with interest" on a later date.

"The power is there today, tomorrow it won't be. Today it is with you, tomorrow it will be with us. Just remember this! It will be accounted for, with interest," Rane's tweet in Hindi read. The Editors Guild of India too has condemned the arrest of Goswami and called upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media. (ANI)

