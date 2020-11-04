Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Indian news anchor arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

Officials from Raigad police did not respond to requests for comment. The Editors Guild of India condemned Goswami's "sudden arrest" in a statement and called on Maharashtra state's chief minister to ensure he was "treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media." Mumbai, India's financial capital, is located in Maharashtra. Several ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the arrest on social media, saying it was an attack on the freedom of the press.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:40 IST
Top Indian news anchor arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami, was arrested by police in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged abetment of suicide in a case registered in 2018, his channel said in a statement.

According to local media, the case related to the suicide of an interior designer who said he was owed money by Goswami's Republic TV. Republic showed footage of more than a dozen police officers entering Goswami's house and taking him away in a van.

Republic, in the statement, said Goswami and his son were physically assaulted by the police and access to his legal team was denied. A spokesperson for Mumbai police said the arrests were carried out by officers from the neighbouring Raigad district. Officials from Raigad police did not respond to requests for comment.

The Editors Guild of India condemned Goswami's "sudden arrest" in a statement and called on Maharashtra state's chief minister to ensure he was "treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media." Mumbai, India's financial capital, is located in Maharashtra.

Several ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the arrest on social media, saying it was an attack on the freedom of the press. Goswami, known for chairing chaotic prime-time debates and widely seen as supportive of the BJP, has been in a tussle with the police in opposition-ruled Maharashtra this year.

Police in April registered a case against Goswami for inciting religious discord after he criticised opposition leader Sonia Gandhi during a show. Goswami and his reporters are also being questioned in case of alleged rigging of television ratings.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

State-owned flydubai to start Tel Aviv flights this month

State-owned flydubai on Wednesday said it would launch direct flights to Tel Aviv from Dubai this month after the United Arab Emirates and Israel established formal ties.The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, will operate twice dail...

US formally exits Paris climate deal

The US formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday amid election uncertainty, three years after President Donald Trump announced his intent to remove the country from participating in the landmark global pact to reduce greenhou...

New Jersey, Arizona approve recreational marijuana, Florida raises minimum wage

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona legalized marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday, and in Oregon approved the countrys first therapeutic use for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug known as magic mushrooms. The measures on drug use were ...

Gland Pharma IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500, offer opens on Nov 9

Gland Pharma, which announced its about Rs 6,500 crore Initial Public Offer IPO, has set a price band of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share face value of Rs one and the issue will be open on November 9, a senior official of the city-based drug maker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020