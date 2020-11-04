Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confidence and irritation at White House as Trump team awaits election results

President Donald Trump's aides pored over election maps in the White House West Wing and cheered their candidate in the East Room as Election Day results in critical states such as Florida and Ohio came in favoring the Republican leader on Tuesday. But their cautious confidence took on irritation when Arizona, a state that backed Trump in 2016, was called by Fox News for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said sources familiar with the situation who asked not to be named.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:47 IST
Confidence and irritation at White House as Trump team awaits election results

President Donald Trump's aides pored over election maps in the White House West Wing and cheered their candidate in the East Room as Election Day results in critical states such as Florida and Ohio came in favoring the Republican leader on Tuesday.

But their cautious confidence took on irritation when Arizona, a state that backed Trump in 2016, was called by Fox News for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said sources familiar with the situation who asked not to be named. The president, who earlier in the day visited staff at his campaign headquarters in nearby Virginia, watched election returns with his family in the upstairs living room of the White House residence.

“He’s calm, chilling,” said a source familiar with the scene. “He’s in the hunt.” As a tight White House race came down to a handful of states where vote-counting could take hours or days, Trump's wife, Melania, along with his adult children and their spouses moved in and out of the room.

Downstairs and in the West Wing, aides played with election maps on their computers to gauge Trump's potential path to achieving the 270 electoral votes he would need to secure re-election. "We feel good," said one senior Trump adviser, who expressed both frustration that Florida was not called for the president earlier in the night as well as optimism about his chances in Michigan and Nevada.

"Good. But nervous," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said of the mood among Trump's circle. In the East Room on the other side of the White House, guests, including close advisers, Cabinet members and fundraisers, were sipping drinks, snacking on chicken fingers and watching the returns on large TV screens set up in the historic room.

The room cheered when Fox News called the races in Florida and Ohio, two big and important swing states, for the president, according to sources in the room. But the right-leaning network drew criticism from Trump loyalists for calling Arizona early for Biden.

“WAY too soon to be calling Arizona...way too soon," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller tweeted. Trump also weighed in on Twitter after midnight in a post the social media company swiftly tagged as potentially misleading.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" Trump tweeted.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

State-owned flydubai to start Tel Aviv flights this month

State-owned flydubai on Wednesday said it would launch direct flights to Tel Aviv from Dubai this month after the United Arab Emirates and Israel established formal ties.The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, will operate twice dail...

US formally exits Paris climate deal

The US formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday amid election uncertainty, three years after President Donald Trump announced his intent to remove the country from participating in the landmark global pact to reduce greenhou...

New Jersey, Arizona approve recreational marijuana, Florida raises minimum wage

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona legalized marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday, and in Oregon approved the countrys first therapeutic use for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug known as magic mushrooms. The measures on drug use were ...

Gland Pharma IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500, offer opens on Nov 9

Gland Pharma, which announced its about Rs 6,500 crore Initial Public Offer IPO, has set a price band of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share face value of Rs one and the issue will be open on November 9, a senior official of the city-based drug maker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020