People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; Youth, women see hope in NDA: PM

Asserting that the people of Bihar prefer "sushashan ki rajneeti" (politics of good governance), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the state. The youth and women of Bihar see hope in the NDA," he asserted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:57 IST
Asserting that the people of Bihar prefer "sushashan ki rajneeti" (politics of good governance), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the state.    He also said that the youth and women of the state have always been with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and they see hope in the alliance. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Modi said he had the opportunity to meet his "brothers and sisters" of Bihar and seek their blessings during his election rallies in the state over the past few days.

"From the first rally in Sasaram to the last rally in Saharsa, the public gave a lot of love," Modi said. Bihar has always considered the values of democracy supreme and, therefore, the people of Bihar only like "sushashan ki rajneeti" (politics of good governance). Talking about the NDA campaign rallies for the Bihar assembly polls, he said there was a commonality which was a high level of participation by the youth and the women.If the NDA is continuously winning, it is because of their support, he said.

"It is their blessing that gives us the energy to work continuously. The youth and women of Bihar see hope in the NDA," he asserted. "In Aatmanirbhar Bihar, our goal is to maintain rule of law and to ensure the welfare of poor," the prime minister said.  Modi's comments follow a series of rallies addressed by him, including some on Tuesday. While the first two phases of voting have taken place for the ongoing Bihar assembly polls, the third and the final phase will be held on November 7, followed by counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats on November 10.

