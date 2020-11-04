Left Menu
India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Shringla, who is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations, also said that India-US relationship is "very comprehensive and multifaceted." "Our relations with the US are based on bi-partisan support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:14 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Image Credit: ANI

India's ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the US presidential elections will not affect the bilateral ties. Shringla, who is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations, also said that India-US relationship is "very comprehensive and multifaceted." "Our relations with the US are based on bi-partisan support. You see it in Congress, you see it at the public levels. We do believe that we have forged a relationship that today has withstood the test of time, is very comprehensive and multifaceted," he told DW News in an interview.

"We not only share the same values and principles, but we also have the same strategic vision in what could be bilateral, regional or multilateral relationship," he added. Responding to another question on close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Shringla said that their relationship has been special.

"Prime Minister Modi's relationship with President Trump has been special… But you have to remember that Prime Minister Modi's relationship with President (Barack) Obama was also very special," he told the German news channel. He said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has also made it very clear in many of his statements that he values a strong India-US strategic partnership. "So that's common to both President Trump and vice president Biden," he said.

The closely-fought US presidential election appeared to be headed into an uncertain phase with Trump and his Biden fighting it out in the key battleground states. Shringla travelled to Germany from France early this week on the second leg of his three-nation European tour that also includes the UK.

