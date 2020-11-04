Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers approve month-long lockdown plan for England

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:49 IST
UK lawmakers approve month-long lockdown plan for England
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British lawmakers approved a month-long lockdown in England, voting on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 running out of control and overwhelming health services.

The 516-38 vote had been in little doubt after the opposition Labour Party said it would support the move, even though they criticised Johnson for acting too slowly. He also faced criticism from some in his own party for going too far.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 10-U.S. on edge with election undecided; Biden leads Trump in key Midwest states

The excruciatingly close U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden leading in two critical Midwestern states that could tip the contest in his favor even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed v...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police officials during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting police officials and trying to obstruct them when they reached his house here to arrest h...

Malawi says it will open Israel embassy in Jerusalem

Malawi said on Tuesday it will open a full embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, becoming the first African nation in decades to do so in the contested city.In a video statement during a visit to Israel, Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka c...

India seeks expeditious extradition of Mallya, Nirav Modi from UK

India has strongly underlined its interest in the expeditious extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya, who has completed all the legal processes related to extradition from the UK, during talks between Foreign Secretary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020