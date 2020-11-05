Republican incumbent Senator Collins claims victory in Maine

Republican incumbent Senator Collins claims victory in MaineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:00 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins claimed victory in her U.S. Senate re-election contest on Wednesday, saying her Democratic challenger has called to concede the race.
"This is an affirmation of the work that I'm doing in Washington," Collins told reporters. Her rival, Democrat Sarah Gideon, has scheduled an announcement.
