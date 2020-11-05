Left Menu
U.S. Democrats, seeking gains in state governments, lose ground instead

Democrats entered the 2020 U.S. elections looking to roll back much of the commanding presence Republicans had in state governments, but instead wound up losing ground as votes were counted on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 07:21 IST
Democrats entered the 2020 U.S. elections looking to roll back much of the commanding presence Republicans had in state governments, but instead wound up losing ground as votes were counted on Wednesday. Republicans won majorities in both chambers of the New Hampshire State House and took back the Montana governor's mansion, which had been held by a retiring Democrat.

Greg Gianforte's win in Montana over Democrat Mike Cooney gave Republicans 27 of the country's 50 governorships. Republicans will wind up with at least the 59 state legislative chambers they held going into Election Day, but the final tally depends on Arizona where the results are still incomplete, the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) said.

Democrats, who began with only 39 chambers, jacked up their spending this year on campaigns in eight states, including Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas. In 35 states, the prize that comes with controlling legislatures is the ability to design congressional districts for partisan advantage, as Republicans did before 2012 when they widened their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here are this year's results for states whose lawmakers draw congressional boundaries, as well as the results of this year's 11 gubernatorial contests, based on data from the NCSL: ARKANSAS

No election for governor Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

CONNECTICUT No election for governor

Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic DELAWARE

Governor: Incumbent Democrat John Carney defeats Republican Julianne Murray House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic FLORIDA

No election for governor Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

GEORGIA No election for governor

Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican ILLINOIS

No election for governor Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

INDIANA Governor: Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb defeats Democrat Woody Myers

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

IOWA No election for governor

Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican KANSAS

No election for governor Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

KENTUCKY No election for governor

Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican MAINE

No election for governor Governor: Janet Mills, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

MASSACHUSETTS No election for governor

Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic MINNESOTA

No election for governor Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Republican

MISSOURI Governor: Incumbent Republican Mike Parson defeats Democrat Nicole Galloway

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

MONTANA Governor: Republican Greg Gianforte defeats Democrat Mike Cooney to succeed retiring Democratic incumbent Steve Bullock

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

NEVADA No election for governor

Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat State Assembly: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic NEW HAMPSHIRE

Governor: Incumbent Republican Chris Sununu defeats Democrat Dan Feltes House of Representatives: Flips to Republican

Senate: Flips to Republican NEW MEXICO

No election for governor Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

NEW YORK No election for governor

Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat State Assembly: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic NORTH CAROLINA

Governor: Incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper defeats Republican Dan Forest House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican NORTH DAKOTA

Governor: Incumbent Republican Doug Burgum defeats Democrat Shelley Lenz House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican OHIO

No election for governor Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

OKLAHOMA No election for governor

Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican OREGON

No election for governor Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

PENNSYLVANIA No election for governor

Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican RHODE ISLAND

No election for governor Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat

House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic

SOUTH CAROLINA No election for governor

Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican TENNESSEE

No election for governor Governor: Bill Lee, Republican

House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

TEXAS No election for governor

Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican UTAH

Governor: Republican Spencer Cox defeats Democrat Chris Peterson to succeed retiring Republican incumbent Gary Herbert House of Representatives: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican VERMONT

Governor: Incumbent Republican Phil Scott defeats Democrat David Zuckerman House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic WASHINGTON

Governor: Incumbent Democrat Jay Inslee defeats Republican Loren Culp House of Representatives: Stays Democratic

Senate: Stays Democratic WEST VIRGINIA

Governor: Incumbent Republican Jim Justice defeats Democrat Ben Salango House of Delegates: Stays Republican

Senate: Stays Republican WISCONSIN

No election for governor Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat

State Assembly: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican

