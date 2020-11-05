Former K'taka minister Vinay Kulkarni arrested by CBI in murder case of BJP worker: officials.
The CBI has arrested former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in the state's Dharwad district in 2016, officials said Thursday.
The CBI has arrested former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in the state's Dharwad district in 2016, officials said Thursday. The CBI took Kulkarni, a former Congress MLA from Dharwad, into custody on Thursday after almost day-long questioning regarding his alleged role in the murder conspiracy, they said.
Gowda, a BJP zila panchayat member, was killed in his gym on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men, they said. The agency has taken over the probe on the recommendation of the Karnataka government, they said.
