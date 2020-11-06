Left Menu
Biden says he will win presidency, calls for patience as votes are counted

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted. "We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners.

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 06-11-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 03:04 IST
Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm. ... The process is working," Biden told reporters, referring to his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

