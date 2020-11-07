Trump vows to keep fighting, press ahead with legal challenges

Trump vows to keep fighting, press ahead with legal challengesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 00:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to continue his legal fight, as his Democratic rival Joe Biden edged closer to securing enough votes to win the presidency and was expected to give a prime-time televised address Friday night.
"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.
